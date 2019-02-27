Wednesday, February 27, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Skyharbour Partner Company Azincourt Energy Mobilizes Crew for Drill Program and Completes VTEM Survey at East Preston, Saskatchewan

CBJ Newsmakers

(TSX-V:SYH) (OTCQB:SYHBF) (Frankfurt:SC1P) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its partner company Azincourt Energy Corp. (“Azincourt”) has received all relevant permits for its proposed uranium drill program at the East Preston Project. Crews have now been mobilized in support of the program with drilling expected to commence before mid-March.]]>

