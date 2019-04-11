Skyharbour Partner Company Azincourt VTEM Survey Completed and Adds to East Preston Prospectivity

CBJ Newsmakers

(TSX-V:SYH) (OTCQB:SYHBF) (Frankfurt:SC1P) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its partner company Azincourt Energy Corp. (“Azincourt”) has preliminary results from the recent helicopter-borne Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Max) and Magnetic survey conducted over the southeastern portion of the East Preston Uranium Project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.]]>