Tuesday, April 17, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Slate Office REIT Announces Distribution for the Month of April 2018

Slate Office REIT Announces Distribution for the Month of April 2018

Recommended
Ashanti Sankofa Inc. Closes Second and Final Tranche of Private Placement
Slate Retail REIT Announces Distribution for the Month of April 2018