Slate Office REIT Announces Voting Results from 2017 Annual Meeting of Unitholders and Election of Tom Farley to the Board of Trustees

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – May 25, 2017) – Slate Office REIT (TSX: SOT.UN) (the “REIT”), a leading owner of office properties in Canada, announced today that each of the trustee nominees listed in the Management Information Circular of the REIT dated March 21, 2017 (the “Circular”) were elected as trustees of the REIT at the annual meeting of unitholders held on May 24, 2017. The Board of Trustees of the REIT is comprised of John O’Bryan, Nora Duke, Tom Farley, Al Mawani, Pam Spackman, Blair Welch and Brady Welch.

The REIT also announced the election at the annual meeting of unitholders of Tom Farley, a new addition to the Board of Trustees.

“Tom is a leader in the commercial real estate space and we are excited to welcome him to the Board of Trustees,” said John O’Bryan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the REIT. “He brings demonstrated and relevant industry experience that further strengthens our existing talent.”

“We are pleased and honoured to have Tom join the Board of Trustees of Slate Office REIT,” said Scott Antoniak, Chief Executive Officer of the REIT.

All other matters set out in the Circular were approved by the requisite majority of unitholders at the annual meeting. Final results on all matters voted at the annual meeting will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be available on the REIT’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Slate Office REIT (TSX: SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT’s portfolio currently comprises 38 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada’s major population centres. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions. Visit slateofficereit.com to learn more.

About Slate Asset Management L.P.

Slate Asset Management L.P. is a leading real estate investment platform with over $4.0 billion in assets under management. Slate is a value-oriented manager and a significant sponsor of all of its private and publicly-traded investment vehicles, which are tailored to the unique goals and objectives of its investors. The firm’s careful and selective investment approach creates long-term value with an emphasis on capital preservation and outsized returns. Slate is supported by exceptional people, flexible capital and a proven ability to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.