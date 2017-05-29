Slate Office REIT Completes Acquisition of Commerce West in the Greater Toronto Area

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – May 29, 2017) – Slate Office REIT (TSX: SOT.UN) (the “REIT”), a leading owner of office properties in Canada, is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced acquisition of Commerce West, a suburban office complex, located at 401 – 405 The West Mall, in Etobicoke, Ontario for an aggregate purchase price of $95 million ($231 per square foot).

Commerce West is a 411,842 square foot, Class A suburban office complex located in Etobicoke, Ontario. The complex includes two mid-rise office towers that are connected through a single story commercial corridor. With a prominent Highway 427 location, high quality tenants and in-place rents that are approximately 12% below market, this transaction is in line with the REIT’s acquisition strategy. Collectively, Commerce West and two of the REIT’s existing assets, 1 Eva Road and West Metro, solidify the REIT’s presence as a prominent landlord along the Greater Toronto Area’s 427 Corridor.

