SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

NEWARK, CA–(Marketwired – May 01, 2017) – SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SMART”), the parent company of SMART Modular Technologies, Inc., today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to a proposed initial public offering of its common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not been determined. SMART has applied to list its common stock on the NASDAQ Global Market under the ticker symbol “SGH.”

Barclays and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering; Jefferies and Stifel are acting as book-running managers; and Needham & Company and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847, or by email at [email protected]; or from Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc., Attn: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, by telephone: 800-503-4611, or by email at [email protected]; or from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY, 10022, by email at [email protected] or by phone at 877-821-7388; or from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at [email protected].

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.