SMART Global Holdings, Inc. Prices Initial Public Offering

NEWARK, CA–(Marketwired – May 24, 2017) – SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SMART”) (NASDAQ: SGH), the parent company of SMART Modular Technologies, Inc., today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 5,300,000 of its ordinary shares at a price to the public of $11.00 per share. SMART shares are expected to begin trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on May 24, 2017 under the ticker symbol “SGH.” The offering is expected to close on May 30, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions.

SMART has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 795,000 SMART ordinary shares.

Barclays and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering; Jefferies and Stifel are acting as book-running managers; and Needham & Company and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus may be obtained from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at 1-888-603-5847, or by email at [email protected]; or from Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc., Attn: Prospectus Group, 60 Wall Street, New York, NY 10005, by telephone: 800-503-4611, or by email at [email protected]; or from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY, 10022, by email at [email protected] or by phone at 877-821-7388; or from Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, or by telephone at (415) 364-2720, or by email at [email protected].

