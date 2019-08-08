Thursday, August 8, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Smart Grid Project by Bracebridge Generation and Opus One Solutions Receives $2.9 million from Government of Canada

Smart Grid Project by Bracebridge Generation and Opus One Solutions Receives $2.9 million from Government of Canada

CBJ Newsmakers

Recommended
RETRANSMISSION – ATW Tech completes sale of VuduMobile division to Komutel for $1.35M
Additional Assay Results From the C-3 Copper/Gold Zone on the Bateman Bay Property