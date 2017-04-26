Smartcool Energy Solution Saves 19.5% at Cleone Foods Ltd.

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – April 26, 2017) – Ted Konyi, CEO, Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SSC) (OTCQB: SSCFF) is pleased to announce that the company has successfully completed the first phase of installations at Cleone Foods Ltd. in Birmingham, UK.

Energy reduction of 19.5% was recorded and has provided significant financial and environmental benefits. An impressive return on investment is estimated at 14 months.

The Smartcool technology was applied to two Copeland scroll compressors, providing cooling to freezers at the food processors’ main plant. Independent measurement of energy savings was completed using Owl Energy Loggers in accordance with IPMVP (International Performance Measurement Verification Protocol). Based on these results, Smartcool technology will now be installed on the balance of the refrigeration plant at this location.

Nick Weedon, Smartcool’s National Sales Manager responsible for the Cleone Foods Ltd., said, “This install was another successful project designed and executed by the Smartcool UK team. The application on Refrigeration plant for Cleone Foods Ltd. broadens the base of Smartcool installations bringing both financial and environmental benefits. Working with Wade Lyn and his management team was a win-win experience, accomplishing multiple goals for their enterprise. We look forward to working with Wade on the second phase along with other projects within his group.”

Wade Lyn, owner of Cleone Foods Ltd., commented, “We are always looking for ways to reduce both our costs and our carbon footprint. Smartcool is a technology that is helping us achieve those goals. We thank Nick and his team at Smartcool UK for their efforts to assist us with these goals.”

About Cleone Foods Ltd.

Cleone Foods was formed in 1988 and is the UK’s largest manufacturer of Jamaican patties. Under its “Island Delight” brand, the Birmingham based company employs 70 people and sells 200,000+ patties each week, accounting for over half (55%) of the UK patty market. From humble beginnings, Wade Lyn has grown the business significantly; his products can be found in 100’s of supermarkets throughout the UK, including ASDA, Tesco and Sainsbury’s stores.

Cleone Foods has also had a zero-waste-to-landfill commitment since 2009. The company has consistently received awards, which include HRH Prince Charles’ Responsible Business Ambassador Award and the Santander Responsible Small Business of the Year. Wade Lyn was also honored with receiving a CBE for services to industry by HRM Queen Elizabeth II in 2013, and is the Jamaican Consul for the Midlands and Northern England.

About Smartcool

Smartcool Systems Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SSC) provides cutting edge energy efficient and energy cost reduction solutions for businesses around the world. The ECO3 and ESM are Smartcool’s unique retrofit technologies that reduce the energy consumption of compressors in air conditioning, refrigeration and heat pump systems by up to 40%, giving customers a return on investment in as little as 12 months.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are projections of financial performance or future events. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “expect”, “anticipate“, “intend“, “plan”, “believe”, “estimate” and words of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions and they are subject to risks that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include those concerning the company’s belief in the growth opportunities in the Israel. These statements are subject to risks that may cause the actual results to be materially different in future periods from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Risks that may prevent or delay the forward looking statements from coming to fruition as anticipated include the availability of working capital, risks inherent in product development, as well as market factors that may increase costs or time to market. It is our policy not to update forward looking statements except to the extent required under applicable securities laws. Further information on the Company is available at www.sedar.com or at the Company’s website, www.smartcool.net.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.