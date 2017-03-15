Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Smartling to Showcase Language Translation Technology at Adobe Summit 2017 Smartling to Showcase Language Translation Technology at Adobe Summit 2017 Smartling to Showcase Language Translation Technology at Adobe Summit 2017 RecommendedU.S. Hiring Data Exposes Shift in Types of Jobs Created in the Manufacturing IndustryU.S. Hiring Data Exposes Shift in Types of Jobs Created in the Manufacturing IndustryBioz, Inc.’s Dr. Karin Lachmi Named to Silicon Valley Business Journal’s Women of Influence 2017 List