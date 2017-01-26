SmartMetric Creator of Biometric Cards Is Looking Forward to the Near Release of Its Fingerprint Activated Cards

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – January 26, 2017) – SmartMetric, Inc. (OTCQB: SMME) — SmartMetric, the creator of biometric cards with a fingerprint reader built inside the card, is pleased to report the following.

After years of research and development the company is in the final stages of bringing to market its fingerprint activated cards.

SmartMetric has during the course of its research and development stage, had to overcome various serious issues relating to its core components. Each issue has had a dramatic effect on the commercial movement of its cards from the development lab to commercial mass production.

The most recent issue the company has faced is problems using a third party’s fingerprint sensor component. What the company calls the “swipe” sensor tested well in the company’s development stage but when moving to mass production it has been found seriously problematic.

“There is no point in us bringing to market a card that has a sensor that does not pass our quality standards and production yield criteria for mass production,” said today, SmartMetric’s President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

One of the issues surrounding the sensor was its need for a metal bezel that of itself presented mass production issues.

“It is one thing to build a product in a lab, it is another thing to have the same product pass all the quality and performance issues while under manufacture,” said Chaya Hendrick. “The sensor component we were using showed serious mass manufacturing issues that would have caused serious manufacturing and cost issues.”

SmartMetric, with its highly skilled team of engineers, has been able to rapidly move forward with incorporating a superior sensor that overcomes the mass production issues.

The new sensor component now being manufactured is what is referred to in the industry as a touch sensor. This superior sensor component does not require a metal bezel around its edge and requires less active and passive components then the previous sensor. Added to these advantages: it is less costly to assemble and overcomes the mass production issues of the previous sensor component.

SmartMetric’s engineers have moved quickly with integration of the new sensor and the company is expecting the new card to be out of mass production over the next six weeks.

The card’s contact EMV chip has been approved within the industry along with the card’s payment chip software. Upon completion of the mass production run, the company expects full approval and industry testing to be completed within a 4 to 6 weeks timeframe.

A notice of allowance has been granted to the inventor, Chaya Hendrick, by the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a patent dealing with chip cards with fingerprint sensors. Under Chaya Hendrick’s employment agreement SmartMetric has an option over biometric smart card related inventions invented by her.

To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

