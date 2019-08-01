SNC-Lavalin Posts Huge $2.1 Billion Loss

CBJ — Beleaguered Montreal-engineering firm SNC-Lavalin Group is cutting its quarterly dividend for shareholders by a whopping 80% following a massive $2.1 billion net loss in its second quarter.

The net loss includes a non-cash charge totalling $1.8 billion to reflect the reduced value of its goodwill and other intangible assets.

SNC is dropping its quarterly dividend to two cents per share from 10 cents to strengthen the balance sheet.

The announcement comes as SNC copes with numerous high-profile issues including the recent departure of its chief executive following the company’s controversial handling of a court case that has embroiled the Trudeau government, which resulted in the resignations of two high-profile Cabinet ministers.

