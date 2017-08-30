Snipp Interactive Reports Q2-2017 Financial Results

WASHINGTON, DC–(Marketwired – Aug. 29, 2017) - Snipp Interactive Inc. (“Snipp” or the “Company”) (OTCQX:SNIPF)(TSX VENTURE:SPN), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce its financial results for Q2-2017 and the six months ended June 30, 2017. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and in US dollars. A copy of the complete unaudited interim financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis are available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

Fiscal Q2 2017 Highlights

(Refer to Non-GAAP Measures, Gross Margin and EBITDA discussion below)

Q2 2017 Bookings of US $3.3MM represents a 27% improvement from Q2 2016 Bookings of US $2.6MM.

Q2 2017 EBITDA loss was US $-0.71MM, a 54% improvement from Q2 2016 EBITDA loss of US $-1.54MM.

Q2 2017 Net Income was US $-1.3MM, a 55% improvement from Q2 2016 Net Income of US $-2.9MM

The Company focused on maintaining its margins in the 70%+ range. Gross margins improved 2% from 71% for Q2 2016 to 73% in Q2 2017.

The Company continued to focus on cost improvements from its integration efforts, resulting in Q2 2017 salaries and compensation expenses decreasing by approximately US $0.8 million or 27% compared to Q2 2016.

Revenue for Q2 2017 was $2.8MM and for the six months ended June 30, 2017 was $5.3MM compared to revenue for Q2 2016 of $2.8MM and for the six months ended June 30, 2016 of $4.9MM.

The Company’s bookings backlog (programs that have been sold, but whose revenues have not yet been recognized) stood at $5.3MM at June 30, 2017, a 6% improvement from the same point last year. Bookings backlog at June 30, 2016 was $5.0MM.

Snipp appointed Rob Rathke as EVP of Sales. Rob has twenty years of sales, marketing and advertising experience, most of which have been spent in CPG-centric and promotional agencies. He previously was the VP Integrated Operations at one of the largest Shopper-Marketing agencies in North America.

Snipp completed a private financing of CAD $4,500,000 through a non-brokered private placement, which included significant participation from Company executives, directors and insiders.

Snipp completed the Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 1 security audit. This is a non-financial audit that affirms that Snipp Interactive’s information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.

“Q2 demonstrated continued progress as Snipp took significant steps to achieve profitability in the near future. We improved in several key metrics, particularly Bookings, Backlog and EBTIDA, with some significant gains compared to the same period last year,” said Atul Sabharwal, Snipp’s co-founder and CEO. In the coming quarters, we will be focusing on further reducing our cost structure while increasing revenue – a two-pronged strategy that will remain in place throughout the rest of 2017. This is the first time in Company history where profitability is clearly in sight and we look forward to a resumption in sales acceleration under the leadership of our new EVP of sales.”

Non-GAAP Measures

Snipp uses certain performance measures throughout this document that are not recognizable under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles or IFRS (“GAAP”). These performance measures include Gross Margin and EBITDA. Management believes that these measures provide supplemental financial information that is useful in the evaluation of the Company’s operations.

Investors should be cautioned, however, that these measures should not be construed as alternatives to measures determined in accordance with GAAP and IFRS as an indicator of Snipp’s performance. The Company’s method of calculating these measures may differ from that of other organizations, and accordingly, these may not be comparable.

EBITDA

Snipp defines earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”) as revenue minus operating expenses excluding non-cash operating expenses of stock-based compensation, depreciation and amortization (interest and taxes are not included in the Company’s operating expenses).

Gross Margin

Snipp defines Gross Margin as revenue less campaign infrastructure. The Company’s calculation of Gross Margin is not a financial measure that is recognized under GAAP. Investors should be cautioned that the Company’s defined Gross Margin should not be construed as an alternative measure to other measures determined in accordance with GAAP.

The following are calculations of Gross Margin:

Three months ended

June 30,

2017 Three months ended

June 30,

2016 Six months ended

June 30,

2017 Six months ended

June 30,

2016 USD USD USD USD Revenue $2,849,799 $2,824,293 $5,334,107 $4,931,723 Less: Campaign infrastructure $778,565 $815,130 $1,369,482 $1,340,086 Gross Margin $2,071,234 $2,009,163 $3,964,625 $3,591,637

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION Unaudited – Expressed in U.S. Dollars As at June 30,

2017 December 31,

2016 ASSETS Current Cash and cash equivalents 3,137,735 2,375,619 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $218,653 (2016 – $70,811) 3,416,060 4,242,388 Deposits, prepaid expenses and other assets 652,473 286,592 7,206,268 6,904,599 Equipment 83,896 105,839 Intangible assets 5,370,956 5,484,587 Goodwill 3,343,129 3,343,129 16,004,249 15,838,154 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) Current Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,724,145 2,676,646 Deferred revenue 2,225,281 1,961,622 Due to related parties 45,647 76,610 Working Capital Line of Credit 1,098,683 2,000,000 6,093,756 6,714,878 Shareholders’ equity Common shares 26,170,796 22,815,647 Warrants 421,796 421,796 Contributed surplus 4,519,977 4,237,448 Deficit (19,874,353) (16,952,007) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,327,723) (1,399,608) 9,910,493 9,123,276 16,004,249 15,838,154 CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Three Months Ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 Unaudited – Expressed in U.S. Dollars Three Three Months Ended Months Ended June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 REVENUE 2,849,799 2,824,293 EXPENSES Salaries and compensation 2,160,587 2,948,483 General and administrative 315,743 317,395 Campaign infrastructure 778,565 815,130 Professional fees 110,099 96,521 Marketing and investor relations 19,261 76,908 Travel 25,313 104,869 Bad debt expense 147,842 - Amortization of intangibles 417,513 1,077,478 Depreciation of equipment 11,835 12,196 Stock-based compensation 120,108 576,852 4,106,866 6,025,832 Net loss before interest income, foreign exchange, change in fair value of derivative liability, change in fair value of acquisition consideration payable in equity (1,257,067) (3,201,539) Interest income, foreign exchange, change in fair value of derivative liability, change in fair value of acquisition consideration payable in equity Interest income (expense) (23,848) 2,090 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (13,167) (6,905) Change in fair value of derivative liability - - Change in fair value of acquisition consideration payable in equity - 308,759 Net loss for the period (1,294,082) (2,897,595) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Items that may be reclassified subsequently to loss Cumulative translation adjustment 75,145 79,963 Comprehensive loss for the period (1,218,937) (2,817,632) Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.01) (0.03) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 137,186,913 114,678,524 CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 Unaudited – Expressed in U.S. Dollars Six Six Months Ended Months Ended June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 REVENUE 5,334,107 4,931,723 EXPENSES Salaries and compensation 4,652,284 6,303,348 General and administrative 597,846 703,066 Campaign infrastructure 1,369,482 1,340,086 Professional fees 180,484 221,122 Marketing and investor relations 64,651 150,116 Travel 38,737 210,228 Bad debt expense 147,842 - Amortization of intangibles 818,449 1,169,820 Depreciation of equipment 24,589 23,445 Stock-based compensation 282,529 1,046,009 8,176,893 11,167,240 Net loss before interest income, foreign exchange, change in fair value of derivative liability, change in fair value of acquisition consideration payable in equity (2,842,786) (6,235,517) Interest income, foreign exchange, change in fair value of derivative liability, change in fair value of acquisition consideration payable in equity Interest income (expense) (56,650) 4,469 Foreign exchange (loss) gain (22,910) (43,554) Change in fair value of derivative liability - 31,834 Change in fair value of acquisition consideration payable in equity - 506,383 Net loss for the period (2,922,346) (5,736,385) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS Items that may be reclassified subsequently to loss Cumulative translation adjustment 71,885 (309,790) Comprehensive loss for the period (2,850,461) (6,046,175) Basic and diluted loss per common share (0.02) (0.05) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 141,786,049 123,472,749 CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Six Months Ended June 30, 2017 and 2016 Unaudited – Expressed in U.S. Dollars Six Six Months Ended Months Ended June 30, 2017 June 30, 2016 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss for the period (2,922,346) (5,736,385) Items not involving cash: Amortization of intangibles 818,449 1,169,820 Depreciation of equipment 24,589 23,445 Stock-based compensation 282,529 1,046,009 Change in fair value of derivative liability - (31,834) Change in fair value of acquisition consideration payable in equity - (506,383) Changes in non-cash working capital items: Accounts receivable 826,328 (106,649) Deposits, prepaid expenses and other assets (365,881) (330,993) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 47,499 3,022 Deferred revenue 263,659 146,406 Due to related parties (30,963) (491,439) Net cash flows used in operating activities (1,056,137) (4,814,981) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to equipment (2,646) (30,735) Additions to intangible assets (704,818) (914,536) Due to Swiss Post - (861,956) Net cash flows used in investing activities (707,464) (1,807,227) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from common shares issued 3,375,076 5,275,554 Share issuance costs (19,927) (72,860) Proceeds from warrants exercised - 18,231 Proceeds from options exercised - 14,600 Proceeds from working capital line of credit (901,317) - Net cash flows provided by financing activities 2,453,832 5,235,525 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 71,885 (183,352) Change in cash for the period 762,116 (1,570,035) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 2,375,619 4,696,617 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period 3,137,735 3,126,582

About Snipp:

Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.

Snipp is headquartered in Washington, DC with offices across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe and India. The company is publicly listed on the OTCQB in the United States of America, and on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX) in Canada. Snipp was selected to the TSX Venture 50®, an annual ranking of the strongest performing companies on the TSX Venture Exchange, in 2015 and 2016. SNIPP IS RANKED #49 AMONGST THE FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES IN NORTH AMERICA ON DELOITTE’S 2016 TECHNOLOGY FAST 500™ LIST.

