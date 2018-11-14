Soheil Samimi, industry veteran and a leading CBD pioneer, invests in Vancouver’s Cannabis Accelerator, Grow Tech Labs

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 14, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vancouver-based Grow Tech Labs (GTL) announced today that global cannabis innovator Soheil Samimi is providing seed capital to expand their cannabis business accelerator for Canadian and international companies innovating the medical and recreational cannabis industry. GTL is currently accepting applications for their January 2019 program. Program details for the cannabis accelerator will be announced with the program’s launch later this month.

Mr. Samimi’s background includes being a former Director of leading CBD innovator Isodiol International Inc., and serving as a current Director of AgTech Scientific LLC., operating a large hemp grow and processing operation in Kentucky, USA. In addition, he is the founder and CEO of a Canadian private company providing the largest distribution of Cannabidiol based products. He is also an active investor and advisor to various projects within the cannabis and hemp industry.

“I’m thrilled to be investing personally in GTL’s cannabis business accelerator and helping to attract innovators from around the world to our home town,” said Samimi. “In addition to maintaining BC’s reputation as a global cannabis leader, this investment will help lay the foundation for more exciting innovations in the rapidly growing cannabis business in Canada.”

GTL investor and Victory Square Technologies founder Shafin Diamond Tejani said, “Our mission is to attract a new and diverse generation of cannabis sector leaders from across Canada and around the world to Vancouver. Soheil’s investment today will help us achieve this goal.”

To reaffirm BC’s status as a global cannabis capital for excellence and innovation, GTL will:

Provide direct support, access to capital, mentorship and licensed space to locate innovative start-up Canadian companies in BC.

Deliver world class programs rooted in innovation, entrepreneurship and mentorship.

Attract international investment to BC’s cannabis sector.

Accelerate the participation of small BC producers and processors in the legal marketplace.

Establish dedicated programming for female and Indigenous-founded/owned companies.

Establish partnerships with community, business and education organizations.

Develop a culture of corporate social responsibility in new and emerging sector.

