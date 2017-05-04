Solar Alliance Amends Terms of Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – May 04, 2017) –

** NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES **

Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’) or (the ‘Company’) (TSX VENTURE: SAN) (OTC: SAENF) advises that it has amended the terms of the brokered private placement previously announced on April 10, 2017 (the “Offering“). Solar Alliance continues to work with Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (“Echelon“) as sole agent to undertake the Offering, on a commercially reasonable basis, of up to 23,750,000 units (each, a “Unit“) at a price of $0.16 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of up to $3,800,000.

Each Unit will comprise of one (1) common share of the Company (each, a “Common Share“) and one (1) Common Share purchase warrant (each, a “Warrant“), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.25 per Common Share for a period of three (3) years from the closing of the Private Placement.

The completion of the Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including, but not limited to, the execution of an agency agreement with Echelon in connection with the Offering and receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day after issuance under the Offering.

Net proceeds of the Offering are anticipated to be used to fund the Company’s previously announced expansion plans and for general working capital.

None of the securities issued in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act“), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

Jason Bak, Chairman and CEO

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is a sales, marketing and development company focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. Since we were founded in 2003, we have developed wind and solar projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Solar Alliance is committed to an exceptional customer experience, effective marketing campaigns and superior lead generation in order to drive sales and generate value for shareholders. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. We make solar simple and our goal is to install solar on every available rooftop in America.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company’s future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.”