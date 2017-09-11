Solar Alliance Enhances Sales Leadership with Change to Management Team

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – September 11, 2017) – Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’) or (the ‘Company’) (TSX VENTURE: SAN) (OTC: SAENF) is pleased to announce that Alan Fleishman is joining Solar Alliance as President. Mr. Fleishman replaces Alex Tiller, who is moving on to pursue other opportunities in the renewable financing sector. Currently the CEO and Founder of Project Solar Home, a Los Angeles-based solar consulting firm, Mr. Fleishman brings significant solar sales and sales team management experience to Solar Alliance. Prior to running his own solar company, Mr. Fleishman was the Regional Sales Director for a large Los Angeles solar company where he provided coaching, mentoring, training, and motivation to sales managers and consultants to ensure that each had the necessary tools and skills to succeed in their roles. During his five years in the role, he demonstrated success in establishing, maintaining, and building multiple sales teams in several territories.

“Solar Alliance is excited to welcome such a strong sales leader to our organization,” said Chairman and CEO Jason Bak. “We are now focused on developing and growing exceptional sales teams across Southern California and beyond. This sales focus, utilizing our new Los Angeles sales team and the upcoming acquisition of a commercial solar company, requires a strong sales leader with the ability to recruit, train and mentor multiple sales teams in several markets. Alan is that sales leader and we are excited to welcome him to the Solar Alliance team.”

Jason Bak, Chairman and CEO

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is a sales, marketing and development company focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. Since we were founded in 2003, we have developed wind and solar projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Solar Alliance is committed to an exceptional customer experience, effective marketing campaigns and superior lead generation in order to drive sales and generate value for shareholders. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. We make solar simple and our goal is to install solar on every available rooftop in America.

