Solar Wind Energy Tower, Inc. Provides Arizona Project Update

ANNAPOLIS, MD–(Marketwired – Oct 3, 2017) – Solar Wind Energy Tower, Inc. (OTC PINK: SWET) (the "Company"), the innovator and creator behind the Solar Wind Downdraft Tower structures capable of producing abundant, inexpensive electricity to meet the world's increasing demand, announced today the following business update.

The Company has been working diligently with its consultants to determine the final design for the Arizona project. Previously the Company announced that the number and length of the wind tunnels surrounding the base of the Tower had been reduced from 60 tunnels of 300′ length down to 40 tunnels of 150′ length and that the number of turbines in each tunnel had been increased from 2 to 3. This final tunnel/turbine design decision predicts a significant increase in annual energy output in total Megawatt Hours available to sell.

The next design challenge was to evaluate the impact on power output if the height and/or diameter of the Tower were decreased which would lower the overall cost of the project as well as shorten the construction time. After running many iterations of changes in heights and diameters and comparing the results with the financial benefits of capital costs and potential revenue models, the Company has concluded that the best overall design is for the Tower to remain at 2250′ in height with no changes in diameter feeding 40 tunnels with three turbines in each tunnel.

The Company has begun working with its contractor/consultant to revise the construction budget and believes that any potential cost increased from the original estimates should be offset by the cost savings expected from reducing the overall tunnel lengths from 18,000′ down to 6,000′.

The Company has chosen to maintain the original size of the project and increase the energy output and thereby, potentially increasing sales from the increased megawatt production. As a result of these decisions, Arizona Green Power LLC has submitted an “Amended” Pre-Certification Application” to the California Energy Commission. The application seeks to increase the “Nameplate Capacity” (total generating ability) from 1230 MW to 1750 MW. This new capacity amounts to up to a 40% increase in output.

