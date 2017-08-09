SolGold plc: Grant of Share Options

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM–(Marketwired – Aug 9, 2017) – SolGold plc (TSX: SOLG)

TSX: SOLG

9 August 2017

SolGold plc

(“SolGold” or the “Company”)

Grant of Share Options

The Board of SolGold plc (SolGold or the Company) wishes to advise of the grant of a combined total of 46,762,000 unlisted share options over ordinary shares of the Company, including:

i. 36,750,000 share options to Directors (or their nominees) following approval granted by shareholders at the Company’s AGM on 28 July 2017;

ii. 10,000,000 share options to its two key geologists; and

iii. 12,000 share options to a third party as part of the capital raising fees for the Company’s last equity placement.

All of the share options have a strike price of 60 pence, and expire on 8 August 2020. The share options for Directors and the geological executives have a vesting period of 18 months unless triggered by a change of control transaction.

Following the allotment of these share options, the Company has on issue a total of 1,515,555,686 fully-paid ordinary shares, 31,795,884 share options exercisable at 28p; 9,795,884 share options exercisable at 14p and 46,762,000 share options exercisable at 60p.

CONTACTS

Mr Nicholas Mather Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665 SolGold Plc (Executive Director) +61 (0) 417 880 448 nmather@solgold.com.au Mr Karl Schlobohm Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661 SolGold Plc (Company Secretary) kschlobohm@solgold.com.au Mr Ewan Leggat / Mr Richard Morrison Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (NOMAD and Broker) ewan.leggat@spangel.co.uk

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

