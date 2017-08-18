SolGold plc: Updated timetable for Main Market Admission

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM–(Marketwired – Aug 18, 2017) – SolGold PLC (TSX: SOLG)

18 August 2017

SolGold plc

(“SolGold” or the “Company”)

Update regarding proposed admission to the Main Market and cancellation of trading on AIM

Further to the announcement of 21 July 2017, the Board of SolGold (the “Board”) today announces that admission to listing of its ordinary shares (the “Ordinary Shares”) on the Standard Listing segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority (the “Official List”) and admission to trading on the main market for listed securities (the “Main Market”) of London Stock Exchange plc (the “London Stock Exchange”) (together, “Admission”) has been delayed. It is expected that the Ordinary Shares will be admitted to the Official List, commence trading on the Main Market and simultaneously trading will be cancelled on AIM by 8am on 6 October 2017, subject to the receipt of the necessary approvals from the UK Listing Authority and the London Stock Exchange.

The Company’s shares will continue to be registered with their existing ISIN number GB00B0WD0R35 and SEDOL number B0WD0R3. The Company’s ticker symbol will continue to be SOLG. The Company’s existing share certificates will remain valid.

The Company’s existing shareholders should consult their own tax advisers as to the tax implications of the Company’s proposed move to the Main Market.

Further announcements will be made in due course and if any of the above expected dates or times change, SolGold will give notice of any such change and details of the revised dates and times by issuing an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

By order of the Board

Karl Schlobohm

Company Secretary

Brisbane, Australia

CONTACTS Mr Nicholas Mather Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0665 SolGold Plc (Executive Director) +61 (0) 417 880 448 nmather@solgold.com.au Mr Karl Schlobohm Tel: +61 (0) 7 3303 0661 SolGold Plc (Company Secretary) kschlobohm@solgold.com.au Mr Ewan Leggat / Mr Richard Morrison Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470 SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP (NOMAD and Broker) ewan.leggat@spangel.co.uk

Follow us on twitter @SolGold_plc

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3433O_1-2017-8-17.pdf