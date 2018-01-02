SolidusGold Inc. Announces Shares for Debt Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – January 02, 2018) – SolidusGold Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX VENTURE: SDC) announces that the board of directors of the Company has approved the issuance of 222,753 common shares of the Company at a price of US$0.12 per share in settlement of an outstanding debt in the amount of US$26,730.38 owing to an arm’s length party. The debt settlement is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

