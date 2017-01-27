Somnia Anesthesia Recognizes 2017 Physician Anesthesiologists Week

NEW ROCHELLE, NY–(Marketwired – January 27, 2017) – Somnia Anesthesia, a national anesthesia practice management company, joins the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) in celebrating 2017 Physician Anesthesiologists Week, from January 29 to February 4, 2017.

In joining with the ASA in this annual commemoration, which aims to generate broad awareness of the critical and life-saving care physician anesthesiologists provide to patients in hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and office-based medical facilities, Somnia especially wants to thank its clinical staff for the wisdom, collaborative spirit and unparalleled care they deliver to thousands of people nationwide, and whose skills, knowledge and unwavering commitment to safe, high quality care the company could not do without.

“As a physician and patient, I am acutely aware of the critical role anesthesiologists play in the provision of safe surgical patient care every day,” said Robert C. Goldstein, MD, EVP and chief medical officer at Somnia Anesthesia. “Their hard work and sacrifice often goes unnoticed, so it is an honor to acknowledge it by offering my thanks and gratitude, especially during this week.”

