Sonant Systems Inc. Announces Securities Purchase Agreement, Change of Control and Resignation of Officer and Director

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL–(Marketwired – Mar 10, 2017) – Sonant Systems Inc. (formerly Networking Partners Inc.) (“Company”) announced that on January 17, 2017, Mr. Enzo Taddei entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement whereby a company beneficially owned by Mr. Taddei, Omron Holdings Plc., sold the controlling interest in Sonant Systems Inc. (7,579,684 common shares of the Company´s stock) to a company called Eco2Group Limited.

Eco2Group Limited paid a symbolic $1 in consideration for the 7,579,684 common shares and as part of the agreement, Mr. Taddei officially resigned as CEO and sole director of the Company, allowing the shareholders of Eco2Group Limited to designate his replacement or replacements at their sole discretion.