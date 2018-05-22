Sony Acquires Most of EMI Music

CBJ — With a price tag of $2.3 billion, Sony Corp. is acquiring another 60% stake in EMI Music Publishing, bringing its total ownership to 90%.

The acquisition will result in the electronics and entertainment company soon becoming the majority owner to the entire Motown catalogue as well as artists such as Alicia Keys and Pharrell Williams.

Sony is making the deal with Mubadala Investment Co., which is selling its 60% stake. Mubadala is a government-backed investment fund controlled by the emirate of Abu Dhabi, the oil-rich capital of the United Arab Emirates, a seven-state federation that also includes the Mideast commercial hub of Dubai.

Sony plans to invest $9 billion, mostly in image sensors, over the next three years. Image sensors are used in many products including medical imaging equipment, cameras, radar, sonar and autonomous driving safety systems. They transmit data that makes up an image by converting light waves into electrical signals. Taking a lead in sensors is crucial for evolving technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.

