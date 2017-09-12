Sony Reveals Enhanced DSC-RX10 IV Digital Camera; More Info at B&H Photo

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – September 12, 2017) – Photography News: Boasting a Fast Hybrid AF System capable of acquiring focus in just 0.03 seconds, the Cyber-shot DSC-RX10 IV from Sony aims to be the fastest and most feature-rich high-zoom point-and-shoot camera available today

B&H Photo would like to share the announcement of the Cyber-shot DSC-RX10 IV Digital Camera from Sony, with an improved 20.1MP 1″ Exmor RS stacked CMOS sensor and BIONZ X processor with front-end LSI that enable exceptional speed and performance for stills and video. The calling card of the RX10 series is the zoom capability, and the IV offers a versatile 24-600mm equivalent Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T* lens with a fast f/2.4-4 maximum aperture range. Making things even better here is the introduction of a Fast Hybrid AF system with 315 phase-detect points, enabling the camera to lock onto a subject in just 0.03 of a second. Also, data processing has been boosted, with the ability to shoot continuously at up to 24 fps for 249 JPEG frames with full AF/AE tracking.

Sony DSC-RX10 IV Digital Camera

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1361560-REG/sony_sony_rx10iv_digital_camera.html

20.1MP 1″ Exmor RS BSI CMOS Sensor

BIONZ X Image Processor & Front-End LSI

Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T* f/2.4-4 Zoom Lens

24-600mm (35mm Equivalent)

2.36m-Dot OLED Tru-Finder EVF

3.0″ 1.44m-Dot Tilting Touchscreen LCD

UHD 4K30 Video, Full HD 1080p at 960 fps

Fast Hybrid AF System with 315 Points

ISO 12800 and 24 fps Continuous Shooting

Built-In Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Other improvements in this model include the implementation of High-Density Tracking AF technology for more accurate tracking of moving subjects. Other focusing functions have been enhanced, as well, including Eye AF and the Focus Range Limiter, while the introduction of a 3″ 1.44m-dot tilting LCD touchscreen could bring Touch Focus and Touch Pad capabilities to the series for the first time. Also, UHD 4K video benefits from the improved focus system, with up to 2x faster performance over its predecessor. Video shooters will also enjoy additions of S-Log3, a Gamma Display Assist, proxy recording, and more, as well as a High Frame Rate mode with improved quality and recording times. Operation has not changed much because the dust- and moisture-resistant body offers many of the same controls as before. Bluetooth has been added, however, bringing with it the ability to receive location data from a connected smartphone. Additionally, a revamped menu system has been implemented, including a dedicated Movie Settings menu.

Read and learn all about the Sony DSC-RX10 IV Digital Camera at B&H Explora blog.

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/photography/news/announcement-sony-cyber-shot-dsc-rx10-iv-digital-camera

B&H Photo Video is an authorized Sony dealer, with the most up-to-date Sony product information, product pricing and promotional offers.

About B&H Photo Video

As the world’s largest source of photography, video, audio, and the latest trending technologies, including drones, virtual reality, and 3D Printers, B&H Photo Video is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force, excellent customer service, and fast, reliable shipping. Visitors to the website can access a variety of enlightening articles and educational videos. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 40 years.

Latest Trending Technologies

Virtual Reality: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/360-spherical-virtual-reality-production/ci/29185/N/3705627361

Drones: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/browse/drones-aerial-photography/ci/27989/N/3765401970

Customers making purchases on the B&H website can now make a split payment with multiple credit cards, a useful feature for those with limited credit on their individual cards. Previously, this method of payment was only available to customers when purchasing by phone or in store.

Many items can now be ordered online and picked up at our NYC Superstore. Add any qualifying items to your shopping cart and select STORE PICKUP. You will then have an opportunity to indicate who will be making the pickup, if it is someone other than yourself. You’ll receive an email (up to 45 minutes) after completing your order, indicating that your order is ready for pickup at the B&H SuperStore.

The B & H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational photographic content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists, as well as from photography industry experts. You can even view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world’s foremost photographers, and interviews with some of photography’s most dynamic characters. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to these videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals.

When you’re in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The expo continues all year round in the camera kiosks at B&H. Featuring the newest cameras, the kiosks are manned by manufacturer representatives, who are there to guide you and demonstrate the latest photographic technology. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo Camera Store is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest photography gear.