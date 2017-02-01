SoOum Corp’s (SOUM) Subsidiary Western Grade, LLC Awarded 3-year Federal IDIQ Contract

SHOW LOW, AZ–(Marketwired – February 01, 2017) – Western Grade LLC, a Civil Contractor and wholly owned subsidiary of SoOum Corp (OTC PINK: SOUM), has secured an Indefinite Duration, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Federal contract with a Division of the United States Government. The contract will deliver road construction and maintenance projects for a duration of 3 years with a $950,000 USD limit. An IDIQ contract provides for an indefinite quantity of supplies and/or services during a fixed period of time.

The contract should add to the revenue stream of the Company for the next 3-years, enhancing Western Grade’s contract pipeline.

About SoOum Corp

SoOum Corp is a publicly held (OTC PINK: SOUM) Physical Commodities Trading firm. Specializing in arbitrage based transactions of Physical Commodities, as well as offering an e-commerce Trading Platform.

About Western Grade

Western Grade, LLC a wholly owned subsidiary of SoOum Corp. is a well-respected general contractor capable of Commercial and Industrial, as well as residential projects. The company offers unsurpassed expertise and state of the art technical capabilities.

