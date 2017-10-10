SOQUEM intersects new high grades for silver, zinc and copper at the B26 Project

VAL-D’OR, Quebec, Oct. 10, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Ressources Québec, is pleased to announce the results of the spring 2017 drilling program on the volcanogenic massive sulphide Zn-Cu-Au-Ag deposit at its B26 Project, situated 90 km west of Matagami in the province of Québec.

The drilling program, which explored and improved the definition of the B26 deposit, was carried out from January to April 2017. A total of 11,108 metres were drilled in 18 drill holes and three wedges. Of these, six holes and one wedge were abandoned due to excessive deviation.

The best intervals include the following (lengths reported as true thickness):

8.26 % Cu, 10.41 g/t Au and 40.0 g/t Ag over 1.13 m (1274-17-245);

12.38 % Zn and 49.5 g/t Ag over 0.90 m (1274-17-245);

2.14 % Cu and 0.88 g/t Au over 3.20 m (1274-17-246);

10.84 % Cu. 0.96 g/t Au and 36.7 g/t Ag over 1.76 m (1274-17-248);

10.82 % Zn and 298.8 g/t Ag over 0.93 m (1274-17-249);

6.03 % Zn. 0.51 % Cu and 224.3 g/t Ag over 7.97 m (1274-17-250);

14.97 % Zn and 237.1 g/t Ag over 1.79 m (1274-17-255W1.1);

4.97 % Cu and 0.57 g/t Au over 1.13 m (1274-17-259);

11.11 % Zn and 120.7 g/t Ag over 3.65 m (1274-17-259).

Two main types of mineralization characterize the B26 deposit. The northern part of the mineralized system is interpreted as a copper-rich alteration pipe with local gold enrichment, characterized by chalcopyrite veins and veinlets hosted in sericitized and chloritized rhyolite. The southern portion of the system, enriched in zinc and silver, contains mostly disseminated to massive sphalerite, pyrite and galena, hosted in horizons of aphyric rhyolite and chert. The zones are parallel and the stratigraphy is oriented generally east-west, dipping 87° to the south.

The full analytical results are presented in Table 1 and the technical data is presented in Table 2. A location map shows the position of surface drill holes and two longitudinal sections (copper-rich alteration zone and zinciferous exhalative zone) show the distribution of new drill hole pierce points compared to previous drill holes.

link to tables and figures

Olivier Grondin, CEO of SOQUEM, commented “The B26 Project continues to deliver solid results. Our geological understanding of the mineralized system has greatly improved and will continue to grow during the next drilling programs.”

A second drilling program involved three drill rigs and ran from July to September 2017. Results are pending. A new resource estimate is also underway to better reflect the high grades of the mineralized volcanogenic system. The results of the resource estimate are expected in the first quarter of 2018.

Stéphane Poitras, P.Geo., Deputy Director of SOQUEM and a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information presented in this news release.

Strict QA/QC protocols have been implemented for the B26 Project, including the insertion of certified reference materials (standards) and blanks.

A total of 3,899 half-core samples were sent for analysis at the ALS laboratory of Val-d’Or. The samples were weighed, crushed and pulverized (code ALS Prep-31) and analyzed for the following elements: Ag, Al, As, Au, Ba, Be, Bi, Ca, Cd, Co, Cr, Cu, Fe, Ga, K, La, Mg, Mn, Mo, Na, Ni, P, Pb, S, Sb, Sc, Sr, Th, Ti, Tl, U, V, W and Zn. For Au, a 30 g split was analyzed by fire assay fusion, which involves melting the sample and analyzing the melt by atomic absorption (code ALS Au AA23). Samples grading between 0.5 and 2 g/t Au are reassayed with gravimetric finish (code ALS Au-GRA21). For all other elements, samples are subjected to four-acid digestion (HF-HNO3-HCl-HClO4) followed by inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry (ICP-MS; code ALS ME-ICP61). Samples grading above 100 ppm Ag or 10,000 ppm Cu, Pb or Zn are reassayed by four-acid digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry (ICP-OES; code ALS ME-OG62). When silver (Ag) grades exceed 1,500 ppm, a 30 g split is analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish (code ALS Ag-GRA21).

About SOQUEM

SOQUEM, a subsidiary of Ressources Québec, is a leading player in mineral exploration in Québec. Its mission is to explore, discover and develop the mineral resources of Québec. SOQUEM has participated in more than 350 exploration projects and contributed to major discoveries of gold, diamonds, lithium and other minerals.

