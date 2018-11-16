SOTI Again Named One of North America’s Fastest Growing Companies in Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™

CBJ Newsmakers

Attributes Recognition to Scaling Global Operations, Increased Customer and Partner Ecosystem and Visionary Innovation of SOTI ONE Platform

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SOTI , the world’s most trusted provider of mobile and IoT device management solutions, today announced it has once again been named to Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 ™ ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America, for the third consecutive year. SOTI grew its revenue by 204 percent over a three-year period, from 2014 to 2017.

As a privately-held, profitable company with no external investment, SOTI’s Founder and CEO, Carl Rodrigues, credits the Company’s growth to the commercial launch of the SOTI ONE Platform , which is designed to remove the complexity and downtime of business-critical mobility. “With more than 800 talented employees around the world, being recognized by the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 500 further validates how we are helping to transform the way companies use and access mobility to unlock endless possibilities.”

Rodrigues added, “2018 was a pivotal year for SOTI. The commercial launch of the SOTI ONE Platform and the expansion of our global operations have contributed to our successes. This year, we’ve experienced 94 quarters of consecutive profitable growth. As we look to the future, we are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that reduce downtime, enhance mobile security and ultimately support business critical operations.”

“Congratulations to the Deloitte 2018 Technology Fast 500 winners on this impressive achievement,” said Sandra Shirai , vice chairman, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology, media and telecommunications leader. “These companies are innovators who have converted their disruptive ideas into products, services and experiences that can captivate new customers and drive remarkable growth.”

“Software, which accounts for nearly two of every three companies on the list, continues to produce some of the most exciting technologies of the 21st century, including innovations in artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and robotics,” said Mohana Dissanayake , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP, and Industry Leader for technology, media and telecommunications, within Deloitte’s audit and assurance practice. “This year’s ranking demonstrates what is likely a national phenomenon, where many companies from all parts of America are transforming the way we do business by combining breakthrough research and development, entrepreneurship and rapid growth.”

For media inquiries, please contact:

Stephanie Lopinski

SOTI Inc.

1 519-998-1966

Stephanie.Lopinski@soti.net

About Deloitte’s 2018 Technology Fast 500™

Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2014 to 2017.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About SOTI

SOTI is the world’s most trusted provider of mobile and IoT device management solutions, with more than 17,000 enterprise customers and millions of devices managed worldwide. SOTI’s innovative portfolio of solutions and services provide the tools organizations need to truly mobilize their operations and optimize their mobility investments. SOTI extends secure mobility management to provide a total, flexible solution for comprehensive management and security of all mobile devices and connected peripherals deployed in an organization. For more information, visit www.soti.net .