SOTI Awards Top Channel Performers at 2017 SOTI SYNC Customer and Partner Conference

NIAGARA FALLS, Ontario, Sept. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SOTI SYNC — SOTI, the world’s most trusted provider of mobile and IoT device management solutions, today announced the recipients of its SOTI Partner Awards. The winners were announced at SOTI SYNC, the company’s third annual global conference for SOTI customers and partners, taking place in Niagara Falls, Canada.

The SOTI Partner Awards celebrate excellence in driving innovation within the enterprise mobility market, as well as recognizing growth in both revenue and customer deployments. The award winners are:

Global Partner of the Year – Lowry Solutions

Value Added Reseller of the Year for Americas – QSG

Value Added Reseller of the Year for EMEA – Zetes

Value Added Reseller of the Year for APAC – Soliton Systems K.K.

Value Added Reseller of the Year for Emerging Markets – Ntegras

Rising Star of the Year – Digital Dimensions

OEM Partner of the Year – Panasonic

Cloud Partner of the Year – Barcoding, Inc.

Marketing in Motion Award – Emkat, Inc.

Market Maker Award – Data Select

Disruptor of the Year – Coppernic

SOTI is committed to delivering solutions that connect the mobile and IoT ecosystem for businesses globally, providing them with the ability to manage the broadest range of mobile and connected IoT endpoints, users, applications, content, and more. Through the strong capabilities and value of its solutions, SOTI partners are strategic enablers of business transformation, differentiated customer experiences, seamless workflows, and innovative products and services across industries.

The SOTI Partner Awards were presented by Sonya Verheyden, Vice President, Marketing, SOTI, who says, “It is inspiring to see our partner network grow. The SOTI Partner Awards were a prime opportunity to welcome and celebrate the achievements within our business. The SOTI ONE platform energizes our channel partners and helps them explore opportunities to deliver integrated connected experiences, business efficiencies, and differentiation that impacts their customers’ bottom line.”

“This year’s launch of SOTI ONE is the next step in our commitment to providing our customers with solutions that deliver tangible business benefits, streamline systems and create more efficient work practices. We take pride in working with our global partners through the SOTI Partner Program and work hard to provide them with solutions they can trust to position them as strategic IT business advisors.”

The SOTI Partner Program offers best-in-class pre-sales, post-sales, sales enablement, and marketing programs to empower its partners to grow their business. Today’s SOTI Partner Program winners exemplify the true spirit of the program.

The SOTI ONE platform is fueling global growth:

Accelerated revenue growth : The company achieved 38 per cent revenue growth in the SOTI channel ecosystem in 2017.

: The company achieved 38 per cent revenue growth in the SOTI channel ecosystem in 2017. Expanding partner ecosystem : SOTI’s channel partners have grown from 2,000 in 2016 to nearly 3,000 in 2017 across 195 countries.

: SOTI’s channel partners have grown from 2,000 in 2016 to nearly 3,000 in 2017 across 195 countries. OEM network acceleration: SOTI’s OEM partner network has strengthened by 50 per cent, rising from just over 100 partners in 2016 to 150 in 2017.

SOTI’s OEM partner network has strengthened by 50 per cent, rising from just over 100 partners in 2016 to 150 in 2017. The SOTI ONE platform – Strengthening Innovation: Over the past 12 months, the SOTI Partner Program has experienced considerable growth, fueled by the launch of the SOTI ONE integrated mobility solutions platform. The platform’s unmatched capabilities in addressing mobility and IoT issues, for operations and business process effectiveness, has provided the ability for SOTI’s partners to grow their revenue and market share by offering additional value to their customers and partners.

About SOTI Inc.

SOTI is the world’s most trusted provider of mobile and IoT device management solutions, with more than 17,000 enterprise customers and millions of devices managed worldwide. SOTI’s innovative portfolio of solutions and services provide the tools organizations need to truly mobilize their operations and optimize their mobility investments. SOTI extends secure mobility management to provide a total, flexible solution for comprehensive management and security of all mobile devices and connected peripherals deployed in an organization. For more information, visit www.soti.net.