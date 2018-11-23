Soundvest Split Trust Announces Distribution Payment

CBJ Newsmakers

OTTAWA, Nov. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Soundvest Split Trust today announced its quarterly distribution payment as follows:

Fund Ticker (TSX) Distribution (per unit) Record Date Payable Date Soundvest Split Trust

(quarterly distribution on Capital Units) BSD.UN $nil See Below See Below Soundvest Split Trust

(quarterly preferred interest payment) BSD.PR.A $0.15 November 30, 2018 December 17, 2018

The quarterly distribution on the Capital Units of the Soundvest Split Trust (the “Trust”) continues to be suspended for the current quarter. In accordance with the Declaration of Trust, the Trust is not permitted to make or cause to be made any cash distributions on the Capital Units if, immediately after giving effect to the proposed distribution, the Combined Value determined as of the date such distribution is declared would be less than 1.4 times the Repayment Price determined as of the same date (the ”Coverage Ratio”). The Trust will continue to monitor its net asset value to determine if and when it will be able to make future distributions on its Capital Units. The quarterly distributions on the Preferred Securities of the Soundvest Split Trust continue to be paid at the rate noted in the above table.

The manager and investment advisor and portfolio manager for the Funds is Soundvest Capital Management Ltd. (the “Manager”), an established investment advisor, providing investment management services to trusts, foundations, corporations and high net worth individuals.

For further information please visit our website at www.soundvestcapital.com or contact:

Investor Relations

Tel: 613-236-7361

CONTACT: Email: inquiries@soundvestcapital.com