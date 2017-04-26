SourcingLink.net, Inc. — Cobalt in James Bay

SAN DIEGO, CA–(Marketwired – Apr 26, 2017) – SourcingLink.net (OTC PINK: SNET) is pleased to announce its intention to pursue additional claims and expand into the Cobalt market. The Company is in final negotiations for its first Cobalt property. It is expecting to purchase an option to acquire a Cobalt claim in the same vicinity of SNET’s existing Lac Fire Lithium claims in James Bay, Quebec, Canada.

Cobalt is complimentary to Lithium in terms of its uses for batteries that power electric cars, laptops, cell phones and cameras. The market for both minerals have been showing increasing strength.

“As of February 21, cobalt spot prices reached US$21.77… over 100% increase in cobalt price over the past year, especially taking off in late 2016 and early 2017″ — https://seekingalpha.com/article/4048926-cobalt-miner-news-month-february-2017.

“I believe this is a natural progression for SNET to include cobalt in our portfolio. It makes sense with the link between lithium and cobalt. Recent history regularly shows the demand for both is ever increasing,” Anne Carioti, CEO

About SourcingLink.net, Inc.

SourcingLink.net is a U.S. based publicly traded exploration and development company. Their focus is on rare metals and rare earth elements, which are among the primary input materials for the 21st Century technology.

About The Lac Fire Project:

SourcingLink.net, Inc. acquired 8 new lithium-tantalum claims in James Bay, Quebec, Canada. The block of 8 new claims share a 12 km boundary, which is on three sides with the Rose Lithium Tantalum Property of Critical Elements Corp. The new Lac Fire property was staked to strategically cover ground that may be on strike and have similar geology to the Rose Lithium Tantalum Resource.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which contain words such as “expect,” “believe” or “plan,” by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. These uncertainties may cause actual future events to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. The above news release has been provided by the above company via the OTC Disclosure and News Service. Issuers of news releases and not OTC Markets Group Inc. are solely responsible for the accuracy of such news releases.

