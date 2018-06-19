Wednesday, June 20, 2018Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | CBJ News | South Korea & Japan Halt Canadian Wheat Imports

South Korea & Japan Halt Canadian Wheat Imports

wheat

CBJ — South Korea and Japan are no longer accepting Canadian wheat imports following the discovery of a small number of genetically modified plants in southern Alberta.

Suspending product is standard protocol in such cases and imports most often resume once and inquiry has confirmed the practice has ended.

Japan is one of the top importers of Canadian wheat at around 1.5 million tonnes a year and tends to buy the highest-quality grain at premium prices, said Cereals Canada president Cam Dahl. South Korea imports around 235,000 tonnes a year.

@CanBizJournal

Recommended
Swoop
Swoop Airlines Set to Fly
200 Billion tariffs
Markets in a Quandry as U.S. Threatens Deeper Tariffs