Southern Alberta Consumers Meet With Mark Petros from Nick’s Steakhouse & Pizza

CALGARY, AB–(Marketwired – September 04, 2017) – This is NICK’S STEAKHOUSE & PIZZAS 13th-year as a Consumer Choice Award winner in the category of Restaurant – Local Steakhouse, in the region of Southern Alberta. The company has been in business since 1979 and is Southern Alberta’s industry leader in Steak & Pizza.

QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS:

Q: WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR YOUR COMPANY TO BE VOTED BY CONSUMERS AS SOUTHERN ALBERTA’S BEST?

A: It means that the hard work put forth by our entire staff is paying off. We are all very proud, but also driven to be voted the best again next year as well.

Q: WHAT SETS YOU APART FROM YOUR COMPETITORS?

A: With the thousands of other restaurants in Calgary, we value each and every customer that chooses to dine at Nick’s…We take nothing for granted.

Q: HOW WILL WINNING THIS AWARD AFFECT THE WORK YOU DO MOVING FORWARD?

A: Winning this award is confirmation that we are doing things right. We display the Consumer Choice Award plaques right at the front door. This way customers see them upon entering and exiting.

Q: WHAT IS THE BIGGEST RISK YOU HAVE EVER TAKEN IN BUSINESS?

A: Going into massive debt to buy Nick’s.

Q: WHAT IS YOUR BUSINESS MOTTO?

A: Serve hearty portions of wholesome food, with impeccable service, at reasonable prices.

Q: BUSINESSWISE, WHAT IS YOUR NEXT BIG STEP?

A: Making sure we, as a business, keep providing families with nutritious meals made from local sources.

GETTING TO KNOW MARK PETROS

WHAT I LOVE IN MY JOB IS…Meeting people and making them happy via food.

RECENTLY I LEARNED…I’m always learning new things, so I can’t answer this fairly.

MY BIGGEST SUCCESS IS…Celebrating my 28th wedding anniversary.

IF I COULD OWN ONE WORD IN THE MIND OF MY CONSUMERS, IT WOULD BE…Delicious.

DURING MY SPARE TIME I…Play guitar and walk my dog.

DAILY I TRY TO…Be positive, and have a positive affect on others.

IN MY IPOD YOU WILL FIND…All types of music from different genres.

