Southern Charm Drives Home Price Appreciation

RENO, NV–(Marketwired – August 02, 2017) – Today, Clear Capital released its monthly Home Data Index™ (HDI™) report, which revealed quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year accelerated home price appreciation growth in the southern region of the United States. According to the report, three out of four southern major metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs), Dallas, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee and Tampa, Florida are among the fastest growing.

Current HDI aggregated data through July identified an upward trajectory in home price trends across the three metro areas with Dallas doubling quarter-over-quarter from 0.9% to 1.8%. In the Sunshine State, Tampa home prices grew 1.9%, up from 1% the previous month, and Memphis grew from 1.5% to 1.9% quarter-over-quarter.

“With demand rising and inventory remaining tight, home prices will continue on an upward trajectory for the southern region,” shared Clear Capital CEO and Co-Founder Duane Andrews. “Nationally, home price growth quarter-over-quarter has held steady at 0.8% with the southern states as a whole keeping pace, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that prices are rising too quickly. In Clear Capital’s June HDI report we shared that Florida’s metros were experiencing a boost in domestic migration, which has contributed to double-digit year-over-year home price growth, as well as a decline in distressed saturation rates.”

The Clear Capital July HDI report features the top 15 appreciating and depreciating MSAs based on quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year data. In addition, price performance of each MSA is balanced against percent of distressed saturation properties, which serve as a health barometer and baseline for the respective metro areas.

