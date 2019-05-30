Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | SouthGobi announces fulfilment of Resumption Guidance and trading resumption on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange SouthGobi announces fulfilment of Resumption Guidance and trading resumption on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedSouthGobi announces fulfilment of Resumption Guidance and trading resumption on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock ExchangeLaurentian Bank Financial Group reports second quarter 2019 resultsBanque Laurentienne Groupe Financier déclare ses résultats pour le deuxième trimestre 2019