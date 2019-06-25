SpaceX Launches With Satellite Payload

CBJ — SpaceX has launched a rocket with 24 research satellites along with a number of other things, including human ashes. It was the third flight of a Falcon Heavy rocket, but the first ordered by the military.

The U.S. Defence Department mission is expected to provide data to certify the Falcon Heavy — and reused boosters — for future national security launches. It marked the military’s first ride on a recycled rocket. Both side boosters landed back at Cape Canaveral several minutes after liftoff, just as they did after launching in April. But the new core booster missed an ocean platform, not unexpected for this especially difficult mission, SpaceX noted. “It was a long shot,” tweeted SpaceX founder and chief executive Elon Musk.