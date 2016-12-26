Spacious Sky Loft Suites Offer a Unique Extended Stay at Minneapolis Marriott City Center

MINNEAPOLIS, MN–(Marketwired – Dec 26, 2016) – Travelers planning on spending 5 nights or more in Minneapolis can now take advantage of luxurious Sky Loft Suites at Minneapolis Marriott City Center. These suites offer spacious accommodations and specialized amenities to make any extended stay feel more like home.

The Sky Loft Suites at Minneapolis Marriott City Center offer a breathtaking view of the Minneapolis city skyline as well as expansive living space. Suites vary in size from 603 to 711 square feet, and offer:

A separate living/sitting area

Bedroom located on the second floor loft of the suite

Living area separated from the bed by a privacy wall

Additionally, extended-stay guests of the Sky Loft Suites can take advantage of special amenities, including:

Microwave

Large Mini-Fridge

Keurig Coffee Maker and K-Cup Pods

Full dish sets, silverware, dishcloths and table place mats

Complimentary Internet access

Sky Loft guests also receive access to the M Club Lounge. The M Club Lounge is open 24 hours a day and offers a daily breakfast buffet, complimentary evening hors d’oeuvres from Sunday to Thursday, all-day access to snacks and non-alcoholic beverages, a variety of business services, and concierge staff.

Make an extended stay extra sweet now through January 18, 2017 with the Get a Gift, Give a Gift promotion. Guests who book a two-night stay at Minneapolis Marriott City Center will receive a special holiday gift. For each two-night stay including a Friday or Saturday night reservation, the hotel will make a $15 donation to Ronald McDonald House Charities on the guest’s behalf.

The Minneapolis Marriott City Center is perfectly located for both the business and leisure extended-stay traveler. This downtown Minneapolis hotel is in walking distance from the Target Center, a popular concert venue, as well as the historic Hennepin Theatre District. Vikings fans can walk to U.S. Bank Stadium, less than a mile away. The hotel is also situated near the Green Line, providing quick access to many Minneapolis attractions.

To make a reservation for the Sky Loft Suites online, use promotional code LTS in the Corporate/Promotional code box, or call 612-349-4000 in the US and ask for promotional code LTS.

About Minneapolis Marriott City Center

Experience award-winning style at the Minneapolis Marriott City Center, one of the leading downtown Minneapolis hotels boasting unmatched service and luxurious amenities for every welcomed guest. Make yourself at home in our 583 inviting Minneapolis, MN, hotel rooms with stunning views of the city skyline, including spacious bi-level suites with art and stylish furnishings. The traveler who likes to stay active has the chance to invigorate and revive at our state-of-the-art fitness center for convenient downtown recreation. Plan business functions in over 42,000 square feet of flexible gathering space, or savor the elegant details of renovated banquet halls for a wedding celebration to remember. Enjoy access to top Twin City attractions at this Minneapolis, Minnesota, hotel including the Target Center, Minneapolis Convention Center, Target Field and Nicollet Mall. Experience the pulsating energy of a premier downtown hotel at the Minneapolis Marriott City Center.

For more information or to make a reservation, call 612-349-4000 or visit www.MinneapolisMarriott.com. To submit a request for proposal, call 1-888-887-1681.