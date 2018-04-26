Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order, Special Meeting of Shareholders and Mailing of Information Circular Spartan Energy Corp. Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order, Special Meeting of Shareholders and Mailing of Information Circular RecommendedNewstrike Provides Corporate UpdateTeck Reports 2017 Sustainability PerformanceSpartan Energy Corp. Announces Receipt of Interim Court Order, Special Meeting of Shareholders and Mailing of Information Circular