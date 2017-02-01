Specialty Chemicals Specialist Alan Devaney, Joins TANTALEX as Vice President, Global Metals Markets

TORONTO, ONTARIO and MUNICH, GERMANY–(Marketwired – Feb. 1, 2017) - TANTALEX Resources Corporation (CSE:TTX)(CSE:TTX.CN)(FRANKFURT:1T0) (“TANTALEX” or the “Corporation”), is pleased to welcome Alan Devaney to its management team.

Mr. Devaney brings a wealth of specialty chemicals and industrial minerals experience to the Company. Since 2014, he has been working as an independent consultant in the field of refractory metals and inorganic chemicals, most recently occupying the position of VP of Sales at Great Lakes Graphite, bringing in revenue from key investors within the Lithium-Ion battery market.

Prior to that, Alan served as Sr. Director Tantalum Supply Chain Business Unit at Kemet, a leading global supplier of electronic components, where his responsibilities included overseeing the start-up of the Kemet K Salt plant in Mexico, as well as overseeing the process improvements of the Tantalum powder plant in Nevada. Working in Germany, Japan and Thailand, Alan was an integral part of the sales team that built an 80 million dollar operation at H.C. Starck, a leading supplier of advanced, strategic metals. Alan also served for several years as Product Manager for Materion Advanced Chemicals where he was responsible for specialty inorganic chemicals and played a key role in the inorganic chemicals business in the battery and LED markets.

Dave GAGNON, Chief Executive Officer, offers, “We are very happy to have Alan join TANTALEX. His unique career experience within the specialty chemicals and industrial minerals markets, his understanding of their supply chain, as well as his vast network of business relationships will be invaluable in bringing future Lithium, Tantalum and other product to market.”

Mr. Devaney adds, “I believe that in this moment as a resource company, there is no better niche to be in than Lithium and other specialty minerals. As a team we understand the current lack of supply of these minerals and the resulting demand opportunity that it has created in markets such as Asia and Europe. I am pleased to be joining this team at such an opportune time.”

About TANTALEX Resources Corporation

TANTALEX is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of Lithium, Tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa. The Company is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (symbol: TTX) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol: 1T0).

