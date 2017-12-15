Spectrum Global Solutions Receives over $2 Million in New Purchase Orders in the last 3 months

LONGWOOD, Fla., Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc., formerly Mantra Venture Group, Ltd, (OTC: SGSIF) (the “Company”), announces that its AW Solutions subsidiary, a single-source provider of end-to-end next-generation wireless and wireline network solutions to the service provider (carrier) and corporate enterprise markets, has received over $2 million in new purchase orders in the last three months, adding to the Company’s existing backlog of $3 million.

The customers include tier 1 carriers, aggregators, and a large utility, and the orders are to provide engineering and construction services for next generation cellular communication systems for new small cell deployments, tower remediation services, and new site design for a county public safety system. The work is underway, and revenue will be recognized in the fourth quarter of 2017 and into 2018.

Roger Ponder, CEO stated, “Our diverse services have proven once again to be of great value to our clients in different communication verticals. We provide comprehensive solutions that easily translate across the traditional commercial wireless, public safety, and private utility networks. Our flexibility in being able to provision services to multiple clients in various verticals allows us to capitalize on growing opportunities while diversifying our client base and geographic service territory.”

“We anticipate seeing more of this activity throughout the year and into 2018 and beyond, adding to our continuously building backlog of work,” continued Ponder. “These new orders again confirm AW Solutions’ ability to meet the increasing demands of the enterprise and service provider markets.”

About Spectrum Global Solutions:

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (MVTG) operates through its AW Solutions and Mantra Energy Alternatives subsidiaries.

AW Solutions (AWS) is a leading provider of telecommunications engineering and infrastructure services across the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, Guam and Caribbean. The Company’s subsidiary Mantra Energy Alternatives is developing electrochemical technologies designed to make reducing greenhouse gas emissions profitable. For more information about the Company and its technologies visit the Company’s public filings at SEC.gov.

Forward-looking statements:

The above news release contains forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this document that are not statements of historical fact, including but not limited to, statements identified by the use of terms such as “anticipate,” “appear,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “hope,” “indicate,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and other variations or negative expressions of these terms, including statements related to expected market trends and the Company’s performance, are all “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. These statements are based on assumptions that management believes are reasonable based on currently available information, and include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performances, and are subject to a wide range of external factors, uncertainties, business risks, and other risks identified in filings made by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any statement is based except as required by applicable law and regulations.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc.

561-672-7068