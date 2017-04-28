Spencer Fane Welcomes Partner Paul Trimble As Firm Grows Energy Practice

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK–(Marketwired – April 28, 2017) – Spencer Fane LLP is pleased to announce the addition of Partner Paul Trimble, who adds significant depth to the firm’s growing Energy practice.

“We are excited to announce that Paul is joining our firm in our Oklahoma City office — his experience, client service and legal acumen align with our growing client needs,” said Patrick J. Whalen, Spencer Fane Managing Partner. “As a seasoned attorney and a former president of the Mineral Lawyers Society of Oklahoma City, we look forward to providing clients the benefit of his experience and counsel on an array of complex environmental and energy matters.”

Trimble focuses his practice on oil and gas matters involving complex transactions and litigation. With more than 25 years of experience, Trimble serves local and regional clients in this rapidly changing industry with emerging opportunities and risks as well as the challenges of competition and governmental regulation. Trimble has served as in-house counsel for an energy company, and as a private practice attorney where he has litigated in Federal and State Courts as well as the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

“With constant demands on efficiencies and regulations of oil and gas companies, clients need to be more regularly informed than ever,” Trimble said. “I recognize the importance Spencer Fane places on client service and informed understanding, and am eager to join the firm.”

Additionally, Trimble was an adjunct professor at his alma mater, the University of Oklahoma, where he taught in the Price Business College where he was recognized with the Dr. William H. Keown Distinguished Lectureship award and was its first-ever recipient. Trimble currently serves as an adjunct professor of Oil and Gas Law and Oil and Gas Contracts at the Oklahoma City University Law School. Trimble has also been recognized by Chambers USA and Best Lawyers in America.

