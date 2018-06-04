Spotify Backs off on Content Policy

CBJ — Spotify, a large U.S. online streaming service, has announced it is pulling back on its recent content policy that attempted to address “hate content and conduct.”

“Spotify recently shared a new policy around hate content and conduct. And while we believe our intentions were good, the language was too vague, we created confusion and concern, and didn’t spend enough time getting input from our own team and key partners before sharing new guidelines,” the company said in a release posted on its website.

While some praised Spotify for the bold move, others criticized the company for singling out particular artists, namely R. Kelly. Some requested Spotify also apply the rules to others who have been charged with sexual misconduct and violence.

“We rolled this out wrong and could have done a much better job,” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said.

