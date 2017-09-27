Spotlight Innovation Forms Corporate Partnership with University of Iowa Athletics to Promote New Chronic Pain Relief Product “Venodol”

URBANDALE, IA–(Marketwired – Sep 27, 2017) – Spotlight Innovation Inc. (OTCQB: STLT) today announced that it has formed a corporate partnership with University of Iowa Athletics that will provide ongoing radio and digital media visibility for the Venodol brand and for Venodol Roll-on to Iowa Hawkeyes Football, Men’s Basketball and Wrestling fans. Venodol Roll-on, a new chronic pain relief product from Spotlight Innovation subsidiary Caretta Therapeutics, is a non-opioid, non-addictive topical analgesic formulated to provide long-lasting relief from chronic pain associated with inflammation. The multi-year partnership was secured on behalf of the University of Iowa by Learfield’s Hawkeye Sports Properties, UI Athletics’ multimedia rightsholder.

The corporate partner relationship encompasses Hawkeye Football, Men’s Basketball and Wrestling during the respective athletic seasons, and focuses on network radio and social media visibility. During the Hawkeye Football season, Venodol Roll-on advertisements will air on the Hawkeye Radio Network during game broadcasts, and Venodol will serve as the Presenting Sponsor of the Venodol Keys to the Game. Venodol will also receive significant brand exposure during the weekly Hawk Talk with Kirk Ferentz program. During Hawkeye Men’s Basketball season, advertisements will air during game broadcasts and Venodol will serve as the Presenting Sponsor of the Venodol Keys to the Game, and Venodol will have a bolstered presence on the weekly call-in show Hawk Talk with Fran McCaffery. Venodol will also be an active sponsor with Hawkeye Wrestling Radio, and will be a partner throughout a large portion of the athletics season on UI Athletics’ Official Twitter and Facebook accounts, serving as the Presenting Sponsor for numerous tweets and posts originated by UI Athletics.

“We’re pleased to be working with Spotlight Innovation, helping to broaden reach for Venodol through many Hawkeye avenues such as the radio network, and UI Athletics’ official social media accounts. We appreciate their commitment to Iowa and welcome them to the corporate partner family,” said Hawkeye Sports Properties Vice President and General Manager Gabe Aguirre.

“We are delighted to partner with University of Iowa Athletics and Hawkeye Sports Properties to increase brand recognition for Venodol,” said John Krohn, Spotlight Innovation’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Both Spotlight Innovation and Caretta Therapeutics are based in Iowa so we’re excited to introduce Venodol to our fellow Hawkeye fans.”

About Venodol Roll-on

Venodol Roll-on is formulated to provide long-lasting relief from chronic pain associated with inflammation, including joint pain, tendinitis, arthritis (excluding osteoarthritis), and body aches. The product is a homeopathic, non-opioid, non-addictive, non-steroidal topical analgesic that is easy-to-use and scent-free. Venodol does not contain other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) such as aspirin, naproxen sodium or ibuprofen, and it does not contain acetaminophen. Venodol’s active ingredient, cobra venom, is listed as an analgesic in the Homeopathic Pharmacopoeia of the United States (HPUS). Venodol is available for purchase on-line at venodol.com.

About Learfield

An industry leader for more than four decades, Learfield has a deep presence in the college athletics landscape nationwide. In addition to Iowa, it manages the multimedia and sponsorship rights for nearly 130 collegiate institutions, conferences and arenas, and supports athletic departments at all competitive levels as title sponsor of the prestigious Learfield Directors’ Cup. Learfield also provides its collegiate partners access to professional concessions and ticket sales; branding, licensing and trademark consulting; digital and social platform expertise; campuswide business and sponsorship development; and venue and technology systems through its affiliated companies.

About Caretta Therapeutics, LLC

Caretta Therapeutics, LLC, develops and markets over-the-counter (OTC) analgesic products formulated to provide relief from chronic pain associated with inflammation. In the coming months, Caretta Therapeutics plans to introduce additional Venodol product formats and to expand distribution to mass merchandise retailers through its Master Broker Agreement with a premier global distribution brokerage firm. Caretta Therapeutics, based in Urbandale, IA, is a subsidiary of Spotlight Innovation Inc.

About Spotlight Innovation Inc.

Spotlight Innovation Inc. (OTCQB: STLT) acquires and develops proprietary therapies to address unmet medical needs, with an emphasis on rare, emerging and neglected diseases. The Company identifies in-licensing opportunities and manages product development through partnerships with universities, medical schools, contract research organizations (CROs), and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs). At the appropriate stage of research and development the Company will endeavor to pursue product commercialization opportunities including, but not limited to, out-licensing and strategic partnerships with industry leaders. For more information, visit www.spotlightinnovation.com or www.twitter.com/spotlightinno.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements herein include statements regarding Spotlight Innovation’s efforts to develop and commercialize its various therapies, to achieve its stated benchmarks, the effects of Venodol, and plans to introduce additional Venodol product formats and to expand distribution. Actual outcomes and actual results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include risks and uncertainties, such as: the inability to finance the planned development of the therapies; the inability to hire appropriate staff to develop the therapies; unforeseen technical difficulties in developing the therapies; the inability to obtain regulatory approval for human use; competitors’ proving to be more effective, cheaper or otherwise more preferable; or, failure by customers to achieve desired effects of Venodol. All of which could, among other things, delay or prevent product release, as well as other factors expressed from time to time in Spotlight Innovation’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As a result, this press release should be read in conjunction with Spotlight Innovation’s periodic filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as of the date of this press release and Spotlight Innovation undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.