Spring Forward with an Original Farm-to-Table Spread

MISSION, KS–(Marketwired – Mar 17, 2017) – (Family Features) With warm weather on the horizon, it’s time to turn the clocks forward and say “so long” to winter and “hello” to longer spring days. With an extra hour of daylight ahead, spring is the perfect season to get outside, enjoy the fresh air and get the family on track with healthy habits and quality nutrition — starting at breakfast.

As you plan morning meals for your family this spring, remember that milk provides important nourishment — like high-quality protein — for you and your kids. As one of the original farm-to-table food, this wholesome drink typically arrives on grocery store shelves in just two days from many family-owned and -operated dairy farms. Milk is minimally processed for safety and farm fresh, often originating from dairy farms fewer than 300 miles away from your grocery store.

Start off warm springtime mornings with a sweet, butterfly-inspired twist on a breakfast sandwich made with Mandarin orange slices, sure to get your kids excited about wholesome choices at breakfast. Pair with an 8-ounce glass of milk to give your kids more of what they already love, with protein they need to give them a good start on the day.

For more information and kid-friendly recipes with milk, visit milklife.com

Monarch Muffin Recipe by Tiffany Edwards of Creme de la Crumb 1 white English muffin 2 tablespoons whipped cream cheese 6 blueberries 4 mandarin orange slices 1 green grape, cut into strips

Slice and toast English muffin. Spread cream cheese on both halves of muffin.

Arrange three blueberries in a line down the middle of each half of the muffin and place a mandarin orange slice on each side of the blueberry lines to serve as wings of the butterfly. Place grape strips above blueberry line as antennas.

Serve with an 8-ounce glass of milk.

Nutritional information per serving: 310 calories; 8 g fat; 4 g saturated fat; 30 mg cholesterol; 14 g protein; 46 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 440 mg sodium; 364 mg calcium (35% of daily value). Nutrition figures based on using fat free milk, and include an 8-ounce glass of milk.

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free — with absolutely no obligation. Visit editors.familyfeatures.com for more information.