Spring in Vancouver with Royal Limo

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – March 20, 2018) – Vancouver Limo Services is a licensed limousine service that offers luxury transportation services in and around Vancouver and Richmond, West Vancouver, Burnaby, New Westminster, Surrey, Langley, White Rock, Abbotsford, Delta, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, Port Moody and Mission.

Spring is already in the air and Vancouver is once again as pretty as ever. The trees are already covered in blossoms and this is the perfect time to explore this beautiful city and its parks. The one great reason why springtime in Vancouver is just exceptional is the weather. So for all outdoor lovers who want to enjoy spring in Vancouver, Royal Limo Rental is offering luxury travel in and around the city at competitive prices.

For visitors who have just a few days in Vancouver, the trip should start off with a visit to the University of British Columbia campus. Located just 20 minutes from downtown, this gorgeous University offers plenty to see like the Museum of Anthropology which is reputed to have some of the finest collection of artwork from the First Nations. Then there is the Beatty Biodiversity Museum which offers an exotic display of marine and insect specimen including a 26 meter suspended long blue whale skeleton. A hidden gem is a quiet walk along the Botanical Gardens and Greenheart Tree walk, which highlights a Rainforest, Asian gardens, and a physics garden. The walk is made even more spectacular by the canopy walkway which is a 310-meter suspension bridge. For those wanting to experience serenity, visit the Nitobe Japanese Memorial Garden.

To see the downtown, take a walking tour which will take you to some of the hippest neighborhoods in the city, boutique shops and bakeries which offer the freshest coffee and cheesecake.

One of the most interesting places in Vancouver is Chinatown. At more than a century old, this historic area is home to thousands of Chinese. Here you will find exotic fruits, every type of Chinese delicacy and traditional apothecaries. A stroll through some of the shops and you will not be able to resist the pastries, egg tarts and dumplings. A place not to be missed in Chinatown is the Dr. Sun Yat Sen Classical Chinese garden, which was the first built classic Chinese garden to be built outside of China. Just a few blocks south, you should head to the Vandusen Botanical Garden which has found international acclaim because of its magnolia, cherry blossoms and various other plants from Asia.

Finally, if you are a food lover, Vancouver is the place to sensitize your taste buds. There are many superb restaurants located in the downtown area, where you can experience dishes from locally grown ingredients, taste locally produced exotic wines and crafts beers, and enjoy succulent seafood.

Royal Limo Vancouver has a large number of luxury vehicles with professional chauffeurs. All the limos come with the basic amenities that include a beverage, sound system, tinted windows, TV, and luxury leather seats.

For the past 2 decades, Royal Limo Vancouver has maintained an excellent reputation when it comes to providing luxury transportation to the public. Royal Limos has a policy of matching all offers and is guaranteeing a safe and luxury ride to all its customer

Royal Limo Vancouver is your best, most effective and affordable source of luxury transportation. Visit their website at http://www.royallimo.ca/