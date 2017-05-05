Sprott Inc. Announces Date for 2017 First Quarter Results Conference Call

TORONTO, May 05, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sprott Inc. (TSX:SII) will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its 2017 first quarter results. Peter Grosskopf, CEO of Sprott will host the call with Kevin Hibbert, CFO of Sprott. The Company plans to release its financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET the same day.

Sprott Inc. is a global alternative asset manager with three primary lines of business: Private Resources Investments; Exchange Listed Products; and Alternative Investment Management. The Private Resource business platform houses the Company’s private resource-focused asset management activities; the Exchange Listed Products business platform houses the Company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds (“ETFs”); and the Alternative Asset Management business platform houses the Company’s full suite of public mutual funds, alternative investment strategies and managed accounts. Sprott Asset Management LP is the principal subsidiary of Sprott Inc. and the manager of both the Exchange Listed Products business line and the Alternative Investment Management business line.

