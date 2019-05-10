Home | Business News | Financial News | Sprott Inc. Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Appointment of Ron Dewhurst as Chairman Sprott Inc. Announces Results of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Appointment of Ron Dewhurst as Chairman CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedWalt & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of Wilmington Capital ManagementAllied Announces Voting Results from the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of UnitholdersMarilyn De Mara Joins Guardian Capital Group Limited Board of Directors