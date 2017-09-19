SPYRUS(R) Announces Bundled Windows To Go and SEMS as a Service (SEMSaaS) Program for Enterprise, Government, and Academia

SAN JOSE, CA–(Marketwired – Sep 19, 2017) – SPYRUS, Inc. today announced the immediate availability of bundled packages of Windows To Go USB 3.0 drives with the, cloud based, SPYRUS Enterprise Management System as a Service (SEMSaaS). The innovative grouping includes the groundbreaking hardware encrypted WorkSafe Pro and Secure Portable Workplace Windows To Go live drives certified by Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), and the PocketVault P-3X encrypted storage USB drives, each bundled with a SEMSaaS license. SEMSaaS device management permits enterprise administrators to centrally register, block/unblock, revoke, set policies, audit, and “kill” the SPYRUS Windows To Go drives. A robust and highly granular administrative policy structure features Active Directory integration for globally distributed domains and privileges; as well as, hardware policy limiting the use of the SPYRUS devices to specific platforms, as required. SPYRUS offers the only Windows To Go and Secure Storage products, Made in the USA, certified to FIPS 140-2 Level 3 by NIST and ruggedizes to MIL-810, along with an unprecedented selection of capabilities and features in sizes from 32 GB through 1 TB.

“The SPYRUS managed security bundle brings a new dimension in operational flexibility, security, and enterprise device management to a rapidly changing workforce which is evolving to a broader range of part time, temporary contractors, and personnel working away from the office,” said Tom Dickens, SPYRUS COO. “The rugged SPYRUS drives, tested to over 40 MIL-810 tests with no failure are highly reliable and run 20-30 degrees cooler than competing products, effectively leaving realistic control of the devices up to the employee, independent contractor, or student, while maintaining the institution or enterprise’s ability to manage them remotely.”

The Windows To Go and SEMSaaS packages enable IT departments to rapidly provision contractors, temporary employees, and new hires using the drives as secure managed endpoints with any BYOD platform without the burden of acquiring, maintaining, and managing laptops, tablets, or other mobile devices. The package supports enterprises employing networks of home healthcare, insurance, financial, field agents, home sourced call centers and service providers where part time employees purchase their own equipment, enforcing and ensuring data privacy from an enterprise managed operating system configuration.

Academic institutions will also find this bundle useful, as it can provide securely managed endpoints for access to institutional resources. The WorkSafe Pro’s internal Hardware Security Module (HSM) supports secure access to VPN portals and secure encryption and signing of testing, certification, and other class related materials. MSRP for 64 GB WorkSafe Pro and 3 years SEMSaaS in 100 pc MOQ is $399. The SPYRUS Secure Portable Workplace bundled with 3 year SEMSaaS licensing start at $349.

About SPYRUS, Inc.

SPYRUS delivers innovative security solutions that offer the strongest protection for data in motion, data at rest and data at work. For over 20 years, SPYRUS has delivered leading hardware-based encryption, authentication, and digital content security products to government, financial, and health care enterprises. To prevent the insertion of untrusted components, patented Secured by SPYRUS security technology is proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in the USA to meet FIPS 140-2 Level 3 standards. SPYRUS has collaborated closely with Microsoft to deliver the first certified hardware encrypted portable platform for Windows 7, Windows 8, Window 8.1 and now Windows 10. SPYRUS is headquartered in San Jose, California. See www.spyrus.com for more information.

