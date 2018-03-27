Squire Acquires Additional Mineral Properties and Announces Appointment of New Director and CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Squire Mining Ltd. (CSE:SQR) (“Squire”) is pleased to report the acquisition of seven mineral properties in the Chilcotin and Netchako regions of British Columbia. These properties cover an area of 4191.51 hectares and are prospective for gold and silver. The properties were acquired by staking and range from geological concepts to properties that have seen considerable previous work. These claims are located in central British Columbia 40 to 200 km southeast of New Gold’s Blackwater/Davidson deposit.

Squire intends to carry out a preliminary evaluation of each of the properties this summer to aid in preparing plans for exploration programs, including stream and soil geochemical sampling and prospecting.

Squire is actively reviewing other mineral property projects for acquisition.

Squire is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Moore as President, CEO and Director. Mr. Moore has over 30 years of corporate management experience working across various industry sectors and in both public and private enterprise. He holds a Master of Business (Research) from Queensland University of Technology, Australia. Further, for almost a decade he was as an accredited and award winning post graduate university lecturer in digital advertising, online marketing, communication and public relations. He is a retired Fellow of the Australian Institute of Management, past Deputy Chairman of the Sunshine Coast Management Council and Executive Manager for the Australian Institute of Management Education and Training.

Mr. Moore is the founder and past CEO of two Australian digital advertising agencies, Chairman of a cloud integration company and retired CEO of one of Australia’s largest eLearning development companies, managing hundreds of projects throughout Australia, Asia, North America and the United Kingdom. Under his leadership, Mr. Moore was responsible for creating innovative online training programs utilized in the resource sector, developing core and site induction training programs for BHP Billiton, BHP Mitsubishi Alliance, BHP Mitsu Coal and Arrow Energy, to name just a few. He has been a sought after executive in education, execution and corporate management of training innovation in the resource sector. In 2014, Mr. Moore was awarded with the Australasian LearnX, eLearning Management Award: Manager of the Year in recognition of his leadership in the sector.

Mr. Moore currently sits on several company boards. For seven years he was the Chairman of two Australian private companies and a not-for-profit organization that works with disadvantaged communities across Australia.

Mr. Moore brings the depth of experience and knowledge to the Board as it works toward the development of ASIC chips to mine bitcoin and other crypto-currencies and investments in other technological acquisitions in the internet-of-things, mesh networking and blockchain ecosystems.

The company would also like to announce that Tibor Gadjics, Interim President and Director has been appointed as Chairman of the Board.

Squire further announces that Kevin Hanson has resigned from the Board of Directors and as CFO effective from 30 March 2018. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Hanson for his invaluable contributions to the Company and wishes him well in the future.

Squire announces that it has granted incentive stock options to consultants to purchase up to an aggregate of 450,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.30 per share, exercisable for a term of two years from the date of grant.

