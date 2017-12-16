Squire Closes Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Squire Mining Ltd. (CSE:SQR) – Further to the Company’s news releases of November 20, 2017 and earlier today, the Company has now closed its non-brokered private placement of 10,133,333 units (the “Units”) at a price of $0.06 per Unit for gross proceeds of $608,000 (the “Financing”). Each Unit consists of one common share and one transferable share purchase warrant to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.08 for a period of two years.

A finder’s fee of 560,000 Units is payable to Faveo Capital Ltd. in connection with the Financing and all securities issued under the Financing are subject to a hold period of four months and one day.

