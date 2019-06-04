Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Squire Enters Into a Binding Letter of Intent With Core Scientific for Hosting of Blockchain Cloud Computing Assets Squire Enters Into a Binding Letter of Intent With Core Scientific for Hosting of Blockchain Cloud Computing Assets CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedSquire Enters Into a Binding Letter of Intent With Core Scientific for Hosting of Blockchain Cloud Computing AssetsUFCW Canada welcomes new initiative to counter migrant worker abuseIrving Shipbuilding: Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy is about more than ships